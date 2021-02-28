Golden Globes 2021: Live Stream AWARDS, Plus Plus Watch – TMT Daily

Be prepared to watch the 2021 Golden Globes Show 2021 Stream Awards. The Golden Globe Awards are upon us, serving as the unofficial kickoff of the 2021 Awards season. The annual event celebrates the best of film and television, and this year’s edition is the 78th Golden Globe Award ceremony. The Netflix film, Manc, leads all film nominees this year, including six Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture / Drama. Crown leads the pack with six nominations of its own on the TV side.

Promising Young Woman, Skits Creek, The Undoing, and Ma Rainey Black Black are among the other titles voted for by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

2021 Golden Globe Awards Air Date, Hosts, Time

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will take place this Sunday, February 28 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. With Kovid’s cases growing steadily across the country, the organizers have decided to make this year’s event a virtual event, similar to the Virtual Emmy Awards to be held in 2020.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as Golden Globe hosts. Fay will host the event roughly from New York City, and Poehler will be in Los Angeles.

How to see the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

If you have traditional cable, you can watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV by tuning into your local NBC affiliate. NBC 2021 is the official TV network of the Golden Globes.

You can also use your Amazon Prime Membership to order such a 4K antenna, which sets in minutes and gives you the most prominent TV channels in the 200-mile range. Amazon Prime members can distribute the antenna for the awards ceremony on Sunday.

How to stream 2021 Golden Globe Awards online

If you do not have cable, you can stream the Golden Globe Awards online from home. Here are the best ways to do this.

Stream Golden Globes on Hulu

Hulu offers one of the best bundles on the market with its Hulu + Live TV deal. The deal gives you thousands of shows and movies, as well as over 60 live TV channels. Hulu’s channel offerings include NBC, so you will be able to live stream the Golden Globes on your connected TV, your phone, computer or tablet.

Watch the Golden Globe Awards on Hulu here

Stream Golden Globes on FuboTV

We like fuboTV, which gives you over 100 live TV channels, including NBC. Use fuboTV’s free trial to get one week of free streaming. Sign up for a free trial now and stream the Golden Globes for free from your phone, TV, tablet or laptop.

Watch Golden Globe Awards here on fuboTV

Stream Golden Globes on SlingTV

Your best value in streaming comes from SlingTV, which offers 40+ live TV channels for just $ 35 per month. Their Sling Blue channel lineup includes NBC, where you can live stream the 2021 Golden Globes, as well as channels such as E !, Bravo and CNN for coverage of later shows.

Grab a free trial for SlingTV here and use it to watch Golden Globes online. Stay with SLING after your free trial and receive live TV channels, 50-hour cloud DVRs and free streaming from three devices.

Your best deal: When you get a three-month SLING for just $ 99 in prep in advance, and the company will throw in a free HD antenna, AirTV 2, and an AirTV Mini streaming device. See the deal here.

Watch the Golden Globe Awards on SlingTV here

2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominees, Presenters, What to Expect

Usually held in Los Angeles, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be a bi-coastal affair. As previously mentioned, Tina Fey will co-host the show from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Amy Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton in LA.

Anthony Anderson, Akwavafina, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Among the Golden Globe presenters. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Arrivo, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kayra Sedwick, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelachi Watson, Kristen Wiig Regan. And Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Sling TV makes it easy to watch Golden Globes 2021 without cable. NBC comes with the Sling Blue Package ($ 35 / month), which includes over 50 channels such as Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. And right now, you can watch the sling for free with a three-day trial

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($ 65 per month), you get more than 90 channels, including local broadcast networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as AMC, E !, HTTV, FX, ESPN, Sify and Parenet Networks Top cable brands are included. View deal

How to see Golden Globes 2021 in the UK

Bad news, Brits – no UK channel is airing the Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony.

Americans abroad who wish to see it live can do so using a VPN such as ExpresswayPN.

How to see golden globe 2021 in canada

Canadians can watch the Golden Globes on CTV on the same day and time as Americans.

Host the Golden Globe 2021

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the 2021 Golden Globes. This marks her fourth time as emcees of celebrations after appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

But this is the first time they are hosting from different venues. Fei will be in the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler Beam from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

: Golden Globes 2021: Live Stream AWARDS Online

For a complete list of candidates, visit the official Golden Globes website.

Golden Globes 2021 Cecil b. Dameil award and carol burnett award

This year, Jane Fonda Cecil b. DeMille is the recipient of the award, honoring those who have made an important identity in the film industry.

Norman Lear will receive the Carroll Burnett Award, which is given for outstanding and lasting contributions on television, on or off screen.