Golden Knights vs Canucks: Preview and Open Game Thread

Tonight the Vegas Golden Knights begin an important road trip in western Canada as they search for a playoff spot. The Golden Knights entered tonight with a record of 40-29-4 (84 points), and played 7-3-0 in their last 10 matches. The Vancouver Canucks have a 35–28–10 (49 points) record, and 5–2–3 in the last 10 matches played.

This is the fourth meeting between the two teams, and here is how the previous meetings have been.

In terms of viewing the scoreboard, this evening the Dallas Stars (2nd wild card) are home versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nashville Predators (1st Wild Card) are Home vs. San Jose Sharks. Finally, the Los Angeles Kings…