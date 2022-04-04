Golden K’s. Girls in Power at the Feast of

There were girls upstairs at Golden Kay’s gala on Sunday night. Nina Derwell, Camille Dhont, Pommelian Thijs, K3, Series girls: All of them received an award from the Katnet audience. In addition to the awards ceremony, the show at Sportpaleis also revolved around the departure of rappers Sean and Thomas.

The Catnet Awards show was in its ninth edition. During the gala, spectators at Sportpaleis and at home could find out who or what was most popular with Flemish children in the media and showbiz in 2021 and therefore deserved the Golden K.

Awarded ten Golden K’s. The winner was Nina Darwell (Cool Kate), Belgium’s Got Talent (Family Show), Stian Edlund (YouTube Hit), Pomelian Thijs (Actor), Camille Dhont (Artist), Spring K3 (Song), by Timon Verbeek (TikTok Star), Surprise #LikeMe (Katenet program), girls (Katenet Series) and Francisco Schuster (Outfit).

The gala was not only about the winners, but also about the farewell of Thomas Van Eckeren …