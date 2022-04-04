Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions for the Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors (49-29) Visit Golden 1 Center on Sundays Sacramento Kings (29-49). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. below, we see Warriors vs Kings Odds and LinesAnd choose our expert NBA, make predictions and bets.

The Warriors, who are looking to maintain their place in the Western Conference, are coming off a thrilling victory over the Jazz on Saturday, including a 2-point home underdog. They won 111-107 in the fourth quarter despite going down 16.

The Golden State is led by G. has done it Jordan Poole, who has recorded 2 straight 30-point games and averaged 25.4 points per game in March. The Warriors are just 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in the last 9 games and 38-36-4 ATS in the season.

The Kings, clearly out of competition for the play-in tournament, 38-39-1…