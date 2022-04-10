Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors will play their second to last game of the season tonight, but they will be a bit shorthanded in it.

The Warriors will face the San Antonio Spurs tonight in a matchup that still holds some significance for Golden State. The Warriors are not yet out for third seed, as they are still only half a game away from the Dallas Mavericks. With only two games left in the season, the Mavericks still have a chance to finish third. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they may be missing some key players.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing: Steph Curry (left leg), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon), and James Wiseman (right knee). Jordan Poole will also have suspected right-arm soreness. If the warriors are missing curry,…