Goldman says these are the biggest threats to the dominant 5 tech stocks – CNBC

The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen.

The so-called FAAMG stocks — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet — have evolved into dominant juggernauts in the market, but Goldman Sachs is warning about a few threats to the high-flying group.

Investors are wondering if there will be a reckoning that causes a shift in the market leadership of these five names. Overall, Goldman Sachs does not see these technology darlings falling out of favor anytime soon.

However, the group faces a handful of threats.

High market concentration, changes in the tax code, rising interest rates, lofty valuations and intervention from regulators are Goldman’s top concerns for the beloved FAAMG names.