Goleo Racing: Leader and Undefeated

Fernando Gago’s racing is convincing. He has to execute it from the script proposed by his coach, from the interpreters and also from knowing himself better than his opponent. The Academy never lost patience, knowing they lost an undefeated against Sarmiento in the second half. Joe was already playing for Menaro with 10 players for the Raid and only scored once to advance.

He kept on racing. It is true that at times he touched so much in the centres, but he never did so out of desperation. It is to assess what makes the only undefeated coach in the League Cup. Beyond his style, what he proposes is also repeated between the alternatives, That yesterday’s ending became the key to turning an unfavorable outcome.