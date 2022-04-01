Golf: Lydia Co kicks off Chevron Championship with best start ever

After the first round of the Chevron Championship, Lydia, the first female major of the year, got off to a strong start, leading two. Video / LPGA

Lydia Ko picks up where she left off one of her favorite heads.

Back in Mission Hills, seeing her incredible course record 10-under 62 in the final round in 2021, Ko was carded four-under 68 in the first round of the Chevron Championship, her first major of the season.

Although it was not as remarkable as her final round on the course, it was effective, with the Kiwis sitting in the side of fourth at the end of the first round, two shots behind leaders Jennifer Kupcho and Minji Lee.

Defending champion Patty Tvatnakit, who nearly ran away last year before settling in second place, is in…