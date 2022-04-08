Golf Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods in second round action

Tiger Woods got off to a great start in his second round. photo/ap

Follow live updates from Tiger Woods’ second round at the Masters.

sungjai im tied on top

First-round leader Sungjae Im made his way to a 2 over 74 in the second round of the Masters and, with 3 under 36 holes, tied for the top spot at the blazing Augusta National with Charl Schwartzell.

Im shooting a great 4-under 68 in cold conditions on Thursday afternoon, but it got a little tough as the wind started on Friday morning. He managed three birdies against five bogeys to slip into a tie with 2011 Masters champion Schwartzell.

Im bogeyed the first hole but stabilized with a birdie on par-4 third. He took a par turn for the day, but had trouble on the last nine including a bogey…