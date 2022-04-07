Golf News, Angel Cabrera’s fall from grace, Augusta, Argentine golfer in prison, winner of 2009, feature

AUGUSTA, Ga. – His picture is still on the Wall of Champions in the Press Building at Augusta National, sandwiched between Trevor Immelman and Phil Mickelson. His chair was empty at the champion’s dinner Tuesday night, and if there was an invitation to play the Masters this year, no one would have seen it.

As The Masters unfolds this week, Angel Cabrera sits in an Argentine prison. He is serving a two-year sentence for domestic abuse, and there’s a chance he could face an even longer sentence.

The glory of 2009 never seemed so far away.

“A lot of kids grow up without role models and make some bad decisions, their anger within them…