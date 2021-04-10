Golf!! The Masters 2021 Live Stream How to Watch Free #R3,4 at Augusta? – Film Daily

Round 3#The 2021 Masters Golf Tournament Live Stream Free is set for Monday, April 5, through Sunday, April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club Watch Online.

Last year’s event was held in November after being postponed from its April dates over COVID-19 concerns.

Berckmans Place ticket holders will have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the first entry, but those attending this year’s practice and tournament rounds will not need to show a test result. READ MORE

How to watch the 2021 Masters Tournament Online

How to watch Masters live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Masters golf live stream, including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but note that if you’re currently abroad, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that lets you watch the Masters online in the same way you would at home.

Thursday: Live coverage from 3-7 p.m. on ESPN with a replay from 8-11 p.m.

Friday: Live coverage from 3-7 p.m. on ESPN with a replay from 8-11 p.m.

Saturday: Live coverage from 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday: Live coverage from 2-7 p.m. on CBS

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it easy to get stared using one, too.

2021 Masters times: tee-off times and main groups

Watch this space – at the time of writing the 2021 Masters tee-times hadn’t yet been confirmed. They’re likely to be published on Wednesday, so we’ll bring you the key times and groups here when we know them.

Monday practice round: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Tuesday practice round: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Wednesday practice round: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Thursday, round 1: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Friday, round 2: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Saturday, round 3: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Sunday, final round: Gates open at 8 a.m. and close 30 minutes after play.

Masters live stream: how to watch 2021 Masters online, for FREE and without cable in the US

In the US, Masters coverage is shared by ESPN and CBS, with ESPN offering live coverage of rounds one and two, and CBS taking over at the weekend with live coverage of rounds three and four. If you’ve got them on cable, simply head to the ESPN and CBS websites and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch The Masters online without cable: We think the best deal in town for cable-cutting golf fans is FuboTV, as it includes both ESPN and CBS in its Starter plan

Who won the 2021 Masters?

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters tournament in historic fashion, with a record 20-under 268 total.

It was the largest margin of victory since Tiger Woods won by 12 in 1997.

Final Word Masters Golf 2021

Justin Thomas — as the winner of the 2021 Players Championship — is hot entering the event, but so is Jordan Spieth, who has not only had an incredible start to 2021 but just won the Texas Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory since 2017.