Golf: Tiger Woods announces return to Augusta Masters 13 months after his car accident

The event’s five-time winner Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he “will playAt the Augusta Masters (Georgia) on Thursday, marking his big return to competition, more than 13 months after a road accident in which he nearly lost his life.

Unbreakable. 13 months after the accident in which his right leg was nearly amputated, Tiger WoodsLeaving the last-minute setbacks aside, Augusta will be returning to the Masters, the land of his greatest adventures, where he even thinks he can win for the sixth time.

,If things stay the same, I’ll play“The 46-year-old American told the media on Tuesday. He plans to test himself for the last time on Wednesday, a day before the tournament starts.”It’s about how my body will recover from this exertion and what it is capable of doing the next day“, specified the winners of 15 Majors, some of whom shone through overcoming severe pain.

