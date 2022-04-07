Golf: Tiger Woods’ incredible US Masters comeback underway

Tiger Woods is in the midst of a prospect of a return to the US Masters this morning. photo/ap

A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Friday:

Tiger’s current score (after 17 holes): -1, 9th, five shots behind current leader Cameron Smith (Aus).

No. 1, 445 Yards, Para 4: Driver down on the right side of the fairway. Reach in front of the green, roll back onto the fairway. Chip up to 10 ft. a plate. across. Score: Even. Position : Equals for 8th.

No. 2, 575 Yards, Para 5: Drive on the right side of the fairway. Lack of fairway metallic green. Nail from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. across. Score: Even. Position: Tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 Yards, Para 4: Iron the tee into the left-center of the fairway. The green nail just short. The putter used from just outside the fringe, left…