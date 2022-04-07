Golf: Tiger Woods praises return to US Masters

Tiger Woods pulled out his signature fist-pump to celebrate his third birdie of the opening round. photo/ap

Tiger Woods has defied the odds to post an under-par opening round to begin his quest for a sixth US Masters title and complete an incredible sporting return.

Woods made three birdies and two bogeys as part of the first round 71 of the one-under, which came 14 months later after nearly losing a leg after being crushed in a car accident.

The 46-year-old went in the middle of Azalea with only a limp sign and couldn’t quite bend over to read the putt on Augusta National’s tricky greens.

Otherwise, there was nothing to indicate that he had almost lost his right leg.

“To end up in the red,” he said confidently, “is where I need to be.”

As Woods hurriedly headed towards the clubhouse…