Golf: Two Shots to Lydia Two Shots from the Leaders in the LPGA’s Chevron Championship, First Major of 2022

The tournament is also Ko’s second since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and a 12th-place finish at the JTBC Classic in San Diego last week.

Starting on the last nine, Ko’s round started off perfect with a birdie on the 10th hole, and added another to sit at two-unders on the 14th.

A bogey on the 15th saw Ko drop his only shot of the day, completing the first half of his round at one-under.

The Kiwis were even better in the front nine, with birdies on the second and fourth holes taking them to three-under, before sitting two shots behind the final pair on the eighth.

Australia’s Gabriella Raffles, England’s Georgia Hall, Sweden’s Anna Nordquist, Germany’s…