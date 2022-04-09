Golovkin vs. Murata Live! Boxing Fight Stream, Results, Latest News, Updates & Feedback as 'GGG' WIN IN JAPAN

Golovkin vs. Murata Live! Boxing Fight Stream, Results, Latest News, Updates & Feedback as ‘GGG’ WIN IN JAPAN

1649511335

Classy as always from ‘GGG’…

1649510018

Golovkin vs Canelo 3?

There’s a lot of debate on social media now about whether or not they really want to see Golovkin-Canelo 3 later this year.

The Kazakh still possessed such formidable power, but weakness and age against Murata were sure signs that his longtime rival would surely ruthlessly exploit.

1649510200

Golovkin stops Murata in the ninth round

Murata is shoved straight with a big right hand at the start of the ninth round.

After a sluggish and erratic start, it’s vintage Golovkin as he hunts down his hurt opponent and hits some heavy punches with both hands.

The determined Murata won’t give up and keep firing back… but there’s another big right hand!

Murata is down and fought…


Read Full News