Gonzaga vs. Arkansas score: No. 1 seed Zags fall short of title again in Sweet 16 upset loss to Razorbacks

The betting favorite to win the NCAA Tournament has been decimated by March Madness as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga fell to No. 4 Arkansas 74-68 on Thursday in Sweet 16. The surprising result makes the Zags the second domestic No. The seeds of the tournament and a season earlier crushed their chances of redemption after finishing as national runners-up.

Gonzaga ended the year with 28 wins and four losses, a dominant season for the WCC champs, however, its flame comes after a weak performance in the tournament. It started off sluggishly against No. 16 seed Georgia State in the first round and then against No. 9 seeded Memphis in the second round before flipping second-half switches in both games…