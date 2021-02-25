LATEST

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Gonzagas vs Santa Clara Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Location: McCarthy Athletic Center, Spokane, WA
Network: CBS Sports Network

Gonzaga (22-0) vs Santa Clara (10-6) Game Preview

Why would santa clara win

The Broncos have a defense for just about anyone to talk to. They have yet to face Gonzaga, but they lead the West Coast Conference in field goal defense and have been formidable by three.

The offense can’t do anything from the outside, but the team is great on the boards, it makes a part of big defensive plays, and is great at scoring most of the game low and keeping it in range, but ..

Why will Gonzaga win

Gonzaga is very good at keeping the game away in brutally efficient fashion.

This is getting beyond ridiculous. All season long, almost no one has been able to keep up with the Bulldogs, but games are running out of minutes after the opening tip.

They are winning the game by 24 points per over, they have not hit less than half of their shots in any of the last seven games in the field, and they are making up for their rare memories – such as three of the three days before San. Victory over Diego – with rebellion and second chances.

What is going to happen

Santa Clara does not have firepower.

The Bronco defense will have a few moments, but the offense is not able to hit from three for a big run on the Bulldogs.

This is Gonzaga. Check for the first five minutes and you’re good.

Gonzaga vs santa clara prediction, line

Gonzaga 92, Santa Clara 60
Line: Gonzaga-30.5, O / U: 155
Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must see rating: 2

5: Champions League afternoon games
1: Champions League afternoon game behind a paywall service

