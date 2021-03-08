Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s College Basketball Game Preview: West Coast Conference Semifinals

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. St. Mary’s Gals Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview: West Coast Conference Semifinals.

Loading...

Gonzaga vs St. Mary’s Broadcast

Date: Monday, March 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Gonzaga (24-0) vs St. Mary’s (14-8) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why saint mary will win

This is not the St. Mary’s team of previous years, but is heating up at just the right time with three wins in the last four matches to defend itself. It leads the West Coast Conference, allowing just 62 points per game, and even defeated Check-in Gonzaga 73-59 in their first meet in mid-January.

Loading...

There are not too many mistakes coming from the offense that know how to slow things down to a dead stop, and there is enough work on the boards for a relatively small team – at least for the Gulls – to make up for other conditions. Issues in the same. However…

Loading...

Why gonzaga will win

St. Mary’s cannot score. It has been able to get through the last several weeks on defense, most notably from three, but it is like pulling teeth to get this team to 60 points – it has not made more than 70 since mid-December.

Loading...

Granted, it’s not just Gayle’s style, but a big early run from the Bulldogs to take it all away.

Loading...

put it this way. Gonzaga has not scored fewer than 70 runs throughout the year and the 73 was one of only two games in the first meeting – the 76-58 win over the Pacific second – when the team was under 80.

Loading...

In the first meeting, Gonzaga was 32-25 at halftime and on the coast. However…

Loading...

What is going to happen

In the second game between the two – a 87–65 setback a few weeks ago – it was 51–24 in the week.

Loading...

Yes, Gonzaga has the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, whatever it may be, and yes, it probably won’t be the world’s worst thing to close this WCC tournament, but it’s clearly not going to happen .

Loading...

The gels will last for about ten minutes, but O will not be able to help enough to take advantage of any opening. At Gonzaga it would be a three minute second half.

Loading...

Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s prediction, line

Gonzaga 82, St. Mary 61

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Gonzaga-18, O / U: 142

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Loading...

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: college basketball season from here

1: college basketball season before now