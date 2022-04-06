Gonzalo Higuain denies his father and says he hasn’t retired

Gonzalo Higuain came out to clarify some statements of his father, who assured that the Inter Miami striker will not continue in football after the end of his current contract (in December this year).

“I never told him about retirement. He expressed himself badly, it may be so, but it has nothing to do with reality. I am focusing on the club. I have a contract. And when the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the first to communicate it. Now I have my head in this club”, said the 34-year-old striker.

Asked if she has any intention of quitting football, Pipa replied: “I don’t have that in mind right now. Today I think about terminating my contract. At the end of the year you will see how I am feeling. I…