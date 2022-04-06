Gonzalo Higuain denies his father and says he is not retiring: “I will communicate it whenever it happens”.

gonzalo higuain had to go out deny your father’s words What had indicated that he would retire at the end of the year, In an interview with MLS, the striker insisted it was a misunderstanding and that he would inform her when he made a decision.

,I never told him about the return. He expressed himself badly, it may be so, but it has nothing to do with reality. I am focusing on the club. I have a contract. And when the time comes, if that decision is taken, I’ll be the first to communicate this, to say it. Now I have my head in this club”, said the 34-year-old striker.

When asked if he has any intention of quitting football,…