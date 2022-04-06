Gonzalo Higuain refutes his father: “If I retire, I will communicate it”

Gonzalo Higuain denies he will retire at the end of the year

even though gonzalo higuain For some time he began to talk about his imminent retirement, his father’s phrase shocked the whole world of football: “This year is ending, he told me he was retiring from the sport”, The news was repeated during the day yesterday and pipita He had to go out to explain his position in the official MLS account.

,That was a misunderstanding towards me. I never told him about the return. It was mis-expressed, it could happen. It has nothing to do with reality. I am focusing the club on fulfilling the contract. When the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one to communicate it, nothing more than me. It has nothing to do with what my father or other people might say on this matter…