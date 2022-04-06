Gonzalo Higuain’s Confession When His Father Anticipated His Retirement

The striker’s father Pippa was shocked to say that Pipita was leaving professional football at the end of the year, but the player clarified: “He expressed himself badly, it has nothing to do with reality. “

George’s Confession higuainGonzalo’s father shocked the whole world when Pipa assured that Pipita thought of leaving professional football at the end of the year, However, the former striker of the Argentine national team, current player of Inter Miami of MLS, dropped out. Denies his father and puts the cold shoulder on the rumours.

Higuain denies retirement to his father

,That was a misunderstanding towards me. I never told him about it…