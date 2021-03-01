Good Luck Sakhi A Release Date – TheMiracleTech

Kirti Suresh’s upcoming flick Good Luck Sakhi praised filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor’s first Telugu direction. Aaradhya Pinishi, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in the lead roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The makers have announced the release date of Good Luck Sakhi along with a poster. The female-centric film in which Kerry Suresh will essay an essay on the role of a shooter will hit the screens on 3 June. In the poster shared by the team, Kirti Suresh is seen holding a gun, while Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu are standing in front of him.

The soundtrack of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Sudhir Chandra Pastor and Shravan Verma called the film a sports drama.

