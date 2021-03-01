Good Luck Sakhi gets a release date

National Award winning actress Kirti SureshWho was last seen in Ishwar Karthik’s female-centric film Penguin, has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Good luck friend. The film, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, had to be wrapped before the government imposed a lockdown in India.

Now the makers of Good Luck Sakhi made an official announcement about its release date by sharing a new poster. Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi will be released on 3 June in a very grand way across the world.

The teaser of the film Good Luck Sakhi starring Kirti Suresh was unveiled on 15 August and attracted a lot of attention on social media. Kirti Suresh is playing the role of Sakhi and her character brings bad luck to all and her fiance dies in an accident before their marriage. Later, she becomes a sharpshooter to compete at the national level.

Apart from Mahanti’s famous actress Kirti Suresh, the upcoming film has important roles, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Ram Prabha in pivotal roles. The film is directed by noted producer Dil Raju and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Good Luck Sakhi will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.