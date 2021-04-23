Good Luck Sakhi Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Good Luck Sakhi(Telugu) is a sports activities romantic comedy film directed by Nagesh Kukunoor that includes Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty within the lead roles and others are Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rama Prabha. It’s produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Chirantan Das beneath banner Dil Raju Presents. The music of the film consists by Devi Sri Prasad. It has a narrative from Nagesh Kukunoor. Hope the upcoming film will probably be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.
|Good Luck Sakhi Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|sports activities romantic comedy
|Language
|Telugu
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Dil Raju Presents
|Director
|Nagesh Kukunoor
|Producer
|Sudheer Chandra Padiri
|Story Writter
|Nagesh Kukunoor
|Music Director
|Devi Sri Prasad
|Producer
|Chirantan Das
|Editor
|Sreekar Prasad
Good Luck Sakhi Trailer
