‘Good man, exceptional record’: Goldsmith on Imran

London: Hours after Imran Khan became the first prime minister of Pakistan to be removed from office via a no-confidence motion, British billionaire and environmentalist Ben Goldsmith came out in support of him on Twitter.

Goldsmith is the brother of Jemima Goldsmith (née Khan), who was married to Khan from 1995 to 2004.

On Sunday, Goldsmith tweeted that Khan was a “good and respected man” who was “motivated only by his country’s strong desire to do good”.

He also said that Khan’s record was exceptional, especially with regard to environmental issues.

“My brother-in-law Imran Khan is a good and respected man, driven only by a strong desire to do good by his country. His record as Prime Minister is extraordinary, above all on the biggest issue of our time: Pakistan…