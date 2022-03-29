Good moment in MNM: Peter Van de Weer revisits Eva Delman in her farewell week

Peter van de Weer (50) in his final weeks as a presenter The Great Peter Van De Weer Morning Show on MNM. Every day he visits a wife, and on Tuesdays there was Eva Delman (32), his sidekick for three years. It was an emotional union.

Eva Delman presented the Morning Show with Peter on MNM between 2010 and 2012. Today she moves into a motor home with her husband and child, but flew from Portugal to Brussels for Van de Vere’s festive farewell week.

The presenter was allowed to ask Eva some yes-no questions to guess her identity, but did not recognize the voice with which she had presented for three years. So the reunion was with some shame, but above all with emotion and joy.

Peter will present his last morning show on Friday, April 1. The next day, Saturday 2 April, he gives a big farewell party at Sportpaleis. What the radio voice/presenter will do next is not enough…