Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford engaged to partner

good morning uk Weatherman Alex Beresford is engaged to his partner Imogen McKay.

Beresford, 41, is dating Mackay, 29, after the pair were set on a blind date since August 2020.

“I was on my own for a while and ready for a new relationship,” explains Beresford Greetings!, “But I was adamant I didn’t want to try a dating website. I’m of the age where before social media you used to meet a girl, take her phone number and call her.

When she asked her friend if she knew of anyone she could date, her friend said she knew McKay, but that she was “too nice” to Beresford.

But Beresford said he and Mackey “hit it from the start”. “We talked every day about our shared values ​​and goals and our love for our families. We…