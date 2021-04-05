“Good morning!”: Celtics legend Paul Pierce nonchalantly tweets after streaming his poker night on Instagram Live | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Good morning!": Celtics legend Paul Pierce nonchalantly tweets after streaming his poker night on Instagram Live

Paul Pierce might have landed in hot water for his weekend antics on Instagram. But he continues to maintain a normal demeanor on social media.

It’s been an eventful couple of days for the Celtics legend. He has had a relatively low profile through the course of this season despite maintaining a constant stream of hot takes.

But all of that went to ash as the 10-time All-Star streamed himself live on Instagram a couple of days back. Pierce was in the company of strippers, playing poker and smoking what seemed suspiciously like a joint of marijuana. And he had no hesitation in putting this out for the world.

Also Read: ‘Dennis Rodman wouldn’t be stopping LeBron James’: Gilbert Arenas explains why Bulls legend wouldn’t be able to defend Lakers’ superstar

It seems like Pierce may have ended up looking at his antics and not caring, judging from his subsequent tweets.

Paul Pierce acts like nothing happened, posts tweets the following day

Pierce posted what seems definitely like a tongue-in-cheek tweet on the night after all this happened. It was a ‘good morning’ message that he put out at 10:50 PM Eastern Time.

It seemed like he was baiting NBA Twitter into bombarding him with more tweets about his antics from the previous night with this update. But he followed that up with a tweet about the Final Four faceoff between Gonzaga and UCLA.

Gonzaga ended the game with one of the most exciting finishes in an NCAA tournament game this century. The scoreline was 93-90 in their favor after a few contentious decisions went their way. Pierce let the public know his thoughts about it.

Also Read: Fans roast LeBron James for recruiting Superman and Gandalf in the Space Jam trailer, while Michael Jordan only needed Bill Murray and Newman

