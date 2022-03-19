Good News: Boyfriend Sangram Singh announces marriage after seeing Payal crying in ‘Lock-up’, will take seven rounds in July | Seeing Payal Rohatgi crying in ‘Lock-up’ boyfriend Sangram Singh announced marriage, will take seven rounds in July

Hindi News

Good News: Boyfriend Sangram Singh Announces Marriage After Seeing Payal Crying In ‘Lock up’, Will Take Seven Rounds In July

Actress Payal Rohatgi’s boyfriend Sangram Singh recently announced through social media that he is going to marry Payal soon. Along with this, Sangram has also announced the date of marriage. Although Payal is currently locked in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Up’, she will get this good news whenever she comes out of the show.

Sangram will marry Payal soon

Sangram wrote in his post, “Payal is a very nice girl. We are both alike. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned our wedding in March, but due to work commitments. It got postponed because of this. Now we will get married closer to my birthday in July.”

Sangram shared a video of Payal from the lock-up

Sangram has retweeted a video announcing his marriage, in which Payal is seen crying badly. In the video, Payal says, “I have been engaged for a long time… I want to marry Sangram. People say he is a Jat… People say a woman should do this, a woman should do that. I myself I change. Sangram is not Joru’s slave and Payal is not his footwear. We are the same.”

The first meeting of both was in ‘Survivor India’

Sangram and Payal first met in the reality show ‘Survivor India’ and gradually fell in love. Let us tell you that Payal was earlier in a relationship with Rahul Mahajan, but their relationship did not last long. Payal has been a part of TV reality shows like ‘Survivor India’, ‘Nach Baliye 7′ along with films like ’36 China Town’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘Phir Zindagi’. However, she came into limelight after joining ‘Bigg Boss 2’.