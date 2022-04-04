Good News: Debina Banerjee became a mother, Gurmeet Chaudhary shared the good news of daughter’s birth by sharing the video

TV actress Debina Banerjee has become a mother. She has given birth to a daughter. Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary himself has shared the good news of becoming a father by sharing a video on social media.