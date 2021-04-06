Good news for WhatsApp users, now you will be able to transfer chat from Android to iOS soon – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

On the instant messaging app WhatsApp, you will find many usage features. Not only this, there are also some such features which give you a completely different experience during the chat. At the same time, the company is also introducing new features in the market keeping in mind the features of its users. According to a new report surfaced, WhatsApp is testing a feature using which users can easily transfer Android chat to iOS.

According to a report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will be named the Chat History Migration feature. After the rollout of this feature, Android users will be able to easily transfer their chats to iOS. This feature will prove to be fun for the users as well as extremely useful. It is being introduced specifically for users who are migrating from Android to iOS. That is, if you are also an Android phone user and are buying an iOS device, then you will be able to transfer WhatsApp chat.

WhatsApp’s history migration feature will work like this

Usually, when you migrate from Android phone to iOS, the chat history of your WhatsApp automatically disappears. Because of which many of your important chats are missed. For this, you either have to backup and save, or you need a third party app. But now this will not happen, because after the introduction of the chat history migration feature, users will have to update their WhatsApp account. After which you will get the option of chat transfer in WhatsApp. Just then you can easily transfer your chat from Android to iOS without the help of any third party app.