Good news! People will get a chance to earn crores again in the time of epidemic, KBC is going to start soon

In this difficult time of the Corona epidemic, film and television series have simplified the difficult situation of the people. There is another great news for the audience. Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is coming soon to increase the entertainment of people with its new season. The show’s registration date has been announced.

Sony Channel shared the video on Instagram and reported the 13th season of KBC. He wrote, ‘Coming again, KBC questions Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. So pick up the phone and get ready because registration for # KBC13 starts on May 10. ‘Even in this time of epidemic, KBC is going to start once again to encourage people.

Last year, KBC 12 was on air on 28 September. The tagline was ‘Whatever it is, every return responds with a return.’ Aarti Jagtap of Bhopal was the first contestant of the show. For the first time in the game, Corona made some interesting changes, replacing the odd-yin pole lifeline with a video-a-friend lifeline. Nazia Nazim Rs. 1 crore. Its last episode was on 22 January. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the favorite game shows of the people.