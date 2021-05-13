ENTERTAINMENT

Good Working Place: These companies of India will pay salary to the family for 2 years on death of an employee from Corona

Across the country, the havoc of the corona has not subsided, with most families being directly or indirectly victims of the corona in one way or another. During that time, many companies have come forward to work for themselves and announced various help. After Muthoot Finance, now Bajaj has made such an announcement today.

The death toll from corona in the country is continuously increasing. Many companies in the country have extended their hands to help their employees. Bajaj Auto Company has also taken an important decision in this regard. The company has decided that on the death of its employee due to Kovid-19, the company will pay 2 years salary to the family of its employees and also bear the expenses of education of the children of the deceased employees. The Pune-based auto chief said in a statement that the insurance provided by the company would also be extended for five years.


This benefit will be provided by Bajaj Auto. Bajaj Auto said that under the Assistance Policy, families of deceased employees will be given a monthly salary of up to Rs 2 lakh per month for 24 months. Also, those who have two children will be given education assistance of Rs 1 lakh for a child up to standard 12. The child will be given Rs 5 lakh per year for graduation. Bajaj Auto also clarified that this support policy is applicable to all permanent employees from 1 April 2020. This means that this assistance will also be given to the employees who died last year from Corona.

