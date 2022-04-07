Goodbye Birdie star and Wild One singer Bobby Riddell dies at 79

Bobby Riddell, a famous American teen idol from the 1950s and 60s, has died at the age of 79 in his birthplace, Pennsylvania.

The cause of his death was complications of pneumonia.

Rydell rose to fame in 1950 as an entertainer on Paul Whitman’s television show, Teen Club.

In 1959, his single, Kissin’ Time, debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 Hits, which launched him to stardom.

During his career, Rydell sold more than 25 million albums, earning him 34 top-100 hits, including 1960’s Wild One.

Rydell started his film career with the 1963 hit musical film Bye Bye Birdie.

He later acted in several …