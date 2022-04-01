‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Sopranos’ actor Paul Hermann dies at 76

Actor Paul Herman, best known for his roles in “The Goodfellas” and “The Sopranos”, died on Tuesday on his 76th birthday.

according to this CNN And the new York TimesHerman’s manager T Keaton-Woods confirmed his death through 5 Management.

A cause of death has not been released.

Hermann’s “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli also confirmed the news of his death on social media, Diversity And CNN reported.

Herman’s career spanned 40 years, beginning with her acting career in 1982, when she starred in “Dear Mr. Wonderful” with Joe Pesci.

He also appeared in “Entourage,” “The Irishman,” “American Hustle,” and “Casino.”

There was a wave of mourning on social media as soon as the news of his death was received.

“Great man. He will be missed,” said Entourage producer Doug Allin…