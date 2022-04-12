Goodwin goal sinks Sydney FC Manning River Times

national-sports national-sports-news

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica said it would be a miracle for his club to make it to the A League Men’s final, after new Adelaide United record-breaker Craig Goodwin crashed them to a 3-2 home loss. Adelaide went down 2-1 in the 89th minute at the NetStarta Jubilee Oval on Tuesday, but Goodwin equalized for substitute and former Sydney striker George Blackwood. Then in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Sokeroo Goodwin drilled a left-footed volley into the net after Sydney defenders Ryan Grant and Alex Wilkinson failed to tackle a cross field ball. A club record took him away from Bruce Zeit, breaking Goodwin’s 36th ALM goal, having previously drawn at Adelaide level after Grant opened the scoring in the sixth minute. “Really honored to outdo…