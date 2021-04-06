Google Doodle Urges People To ‘wear Masks And Save Lives’ | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Google Doodle Urges People To 'wear Masks And Save Lives' | India News – Times Of India

Google Doodle urges people to 'wear masks and save lives' | India News - Times of India
NEW DELHI: In a public service announcement, Google Doodle on Tuesday urged people to wear masks and save lives as Covid-19 cases surge in the country.
Putting a mask on all its alphabets, Google shared information resources for people to know and understand how they can prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a simple message, Google Doodle reminded all to “wear a face cover, wash your hands and keep a safe distance.”
To make correct information on Covid-19 more accessible, the doodle takes readers to a ‘more info’ option that directs to the ministry of family and child development website.
Global Covid-19 caseload tops 131.6mn
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.85 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 131,696,594 and 2,859,357, respectively.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 30,777,338 and 555,403, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil follows in second place with 13,013,601 cases and 332,752 fatalities.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (12,589,067), France (4,893,971), Russia (4,538,101), the UK (4,376,629), Italy (3,678,944), Turkey (3,529,601), Spain (3,311,325), Germany (2,903,036), Colombia (2,456,409), Poland (2,448,463), Argentina (2,407,159) and Mexico (2,250,458), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 204,147 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (165,101), the UK (127,106), Italy (111,326), Russia (99,049), France (97,005), Germany (77,070), Spain (75,783), Colombia (64,293), Iran (63,332), Argentina (56,471), Poland (55,005), Peru (53,138) and South Africa (52,995).
(With inputs from agencies)

