Google extends Work From Home facility to employees till September next year

Demonstrating the help and support of a hybrid workplace for employees, the country battles between a new wave of COVID-19 cases, with Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announcing that the company is adopting a hybrid workplace, where About 60 percent of Golelers are coming together. Some days a week are in the office, another 20 percent in new office locations and 20 percent are working from home.

Pichai said that it is heartbreaking to see COVID in places like India, Brazil and many others around the world.

“We will go to a hybrid work week, where most Gogglers work in the office for about three days and two days wherever they work best. Since office hours will be focused on collaboration, your product areas and tasks will help decide which day teams will come together in the office. There will also be roles that may need to be on site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work ”. He said in a blog post late Wednesday night.

“By mid-June your PA and functions will return with a process by which you can apply to move to another office. In granting approval, they will take into account whether the business goals can be met in the new location. Pichai said that the site has the right infrastructure to support your work.

The company will also provide employees with the opportunity to apply for remote work (away from the team or office) based solely on their roles and team needs.

“With location transfers, your leads will evaluate whether remote work can support team and business goals. Whether you want to transfer to a different office or opt for completely remote work, your compensation will be adjusted according to your new location. ” ”Pichai noted.

