Google has good news for these Gmail users – Times of India » todayssnews

Google has good news for these Gmail users - Times of India
If you are into video calls then Google has some good news. Google has announced that it is extending the limit to offer Google Meet calls for up to 24 hours free till June 2021. The company had earlier extended the unlimited Meet calls for free users till March 31.
This extension has been announced by the company on Twitter via its official Google Workspace account.

To recall, back in March 2020, Google had said that its Google Hangout features (which is now rebranded as Google Meet) will be free for all Gmail users rather than restricting some capabilities to paid customers.
One month after this, Google had announced that its video conferencing platform– Meet– would be available for free for all Google account users till September 30, 2020. Later, this deadline was extended to March 31, 2021. Now, Google has extended the deadline again and has decided to offer the Google Meet service for free.
Earlier this month, Google rolled out the support to view everyone on a Google Meet call in a tile view on their smartphones. This feature was first rolled out to iOS users and was announced to be coming to Android handsets soon.
Through this feature, iPhone users will be able to see multiple participants at once on an on-going Google Meet call.
On the web, Google Meet has a limit to see up to 49 people on the screen, however, it is likely that the limit on the mobile screen is less than that for it to appear aesthetically appealing too. Having said that Google Meet doesn’t allow free account holders to record video chats like Zoom does from the desktop app.

