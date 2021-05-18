Google IO 2021 event starting today, these products will be launched including Google Pixel, see live event here

Google IO 2021 is going to be from May 18-20 this year Android 12, Pixel 6, Pixel Watch is expected. The event is taking place after a year’s break as Google canceled the 2020 IO event due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The virtual event is all set to take place from Tuesday, May 18 to Friday, May 21. We can see Sundar Pichai and other Google executives as keynote speakers in the first half of the show, usually when leading news comes out. It is mainly geared towards developers.

The event usually begins with a keynote speech by the CEO of Google, where he makes some major product or feature announcements. As part of the event, Google hosts several consumer and developer sessions where it talks about various improvements to its products and highlights how it has improved its development tools to help developers Have done It hosts AMA sessions with various teams inside Google, developer meet-ups, workshops, fireside chat sessions with key engineering teams, and more. Keynotes will be live-streamed for everyone to see, but pre-registration is required prior to the program for other sessions.

One of the hardware announcements that is expected to happen is the launch of Pixel 5a. According to previous leaks, Google is preparing to announce the successor to the Pixel 4a in its Google IO 2021. Pixel 5a looks similar to Pixel 4a 5G. You are likely to find thin bezels on ops and slides, a noticeable chin and a selfie camera hole-punch in the upper-left corner.

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to have a 6.2-inch OLED display with FHD + resolution. It is likely to have some kind of high refresh rate. It is expected that the Pixel 5a will include a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

The company is also set to announce a cheaper version of its Pixel Buds as Pixel Buds A. It is very likely that Google will launch these new earbuds in IO.

Google will be live-streaming openings Keynote and all other sessions and events from Google IO 2021. You can see the opening keynote on YouTube. You will get live stream information on the Google I / O website before the event starts.