Google Is Now Rolling Out Chats And Rooms Integration To Personal Google Accounts – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Open Google Play Store and update the Gmail app to the latest version available

Then, open the app and head to Settings

Choose your account and scroll down to find the option ‘Chats (early access)’

Check the box placed in front of it to enable the option and click Try it on the popup window

Gmail will relaunch itself and you will be able to see all the four options in Gmail

Last year, Google integrated Chat messaging and Google Meet to Gmail for enterprise users. Google is now rolling out the integration for personal Gmail users as well.After the rollout, Gmail users will also see four tabs under Gmail — Chat, Mail, Meet and Rooms.The feature is currently only available on both desktop versions of Gmail accounts and the Gmail app.On the Gmail app, you will find all the four options at the button ribbon, while on desktop, there’s a dedicated section for each on the left sidebar.These options are enabled by default upon the rollout, however, Google gives users the option to turn them off from the Settings.In terms of functionality, these new options work in a similar fashion as the standalone apps, it’s just all of them are now integrated under one roof of the Gmail app.In case the feature has not yet arrived on your personal Gmail account, then you have the option to enable Chat and Rooms options manually from the Settings. Wondering how? Here are the steps you need to follow.On Gmail app

On Web