Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage

Google Pay is a safe, easy and helpful way to manage your money, giving you a clear picture of your spending and savings:
– Pay at your favorite locations
– Send and receive money instantly
– Earn rewards for daily payouts
– Understand your spending and improve your financial health
send and receive money
Stay with your shared payment group
– Pay at your favorite locations
– Send and receive money instantly
– Earn rewards for daily payouts
– Understand your spending and improve your financial health
Make payments fast and easy
send and receive money
+ Transfer money to friends and family easily
+ Create a group to send and receive money for trips, dinners, bills, rent, and more. Google Pay will also help you do the math of who owes what.
+ Money transfer with Google Pay balance is instant and free. There are no fees if you use ACH to withdraw funds
Stay with your shared payment group
+ When you send a payment with Google Pay, it will remain between you and your friends. only people…
Read Full News