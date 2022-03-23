LATEST

GOP Sen. Mike Braun says Supreme Court should’ve not legalized interracial marriage

Criticizing the activism from the bench, Braun cited several landmark decisions made by the court, including Roe Vs Wade, who legalized abortion, and Loving vs Virginia Which legalized inter-caste marriage.

When asked by a reporter whether he would consider potentially striking the Supreme Court? Roe deer As for having “judicial activism” this year, Braun said he wondered what Justices had done in 1973. Roe deer There was “judicial activism”.

“That issue should never have been federalised, [it was] I think that can be adjusted with the US design at that time.”

