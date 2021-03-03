Gopichand Sitamir Title Song: Inspiring Number

Tollywood’s Handsome Hero Gopichand Kabaddi is playing the role of a coach for the first time in his career, in the sports-based film Sitterheimer, which is moving at a brisk pace. The film stars Bahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead lady. Today Samantha Akkineni released the title track of Seetimaarr showing the training of young girls by her coach. The title song is an energetic number and the lyrics are striking.

The title song, which is an inspirational number, is sung by Anurag Kulkarni, Revanth and Varam, the lyrics are penned by Kesarla Shyam while the music is composed by Mani Sharma. The visuals are extraordinary.

Directed by Sampat Nandi and directed by Srinivas Chittoori, the film is slated to hit theaters on 2 April 2021.

Gopichand is playing the role of kabaddi coach in Seti Mar and Tamannaah Bhatia There is also a kabaddi coach on Jwala Reddy’s role. Earlier, Seetimaarr’s team had revealed the first look posters of both Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia, which received positive response from fans. While Gopichand was seen with a bumpy look with a whistle on his neck, the milky siren looked intense in his coach’s ensemble.