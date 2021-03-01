Gopichand Sitamir title song on 3 March

Sampath Nandi Directorial ventures, Sitaphal, Is a play-based drama in which the beautiful protagonist Gopichand and the milky siren Tamannaah Bhatia are playing the lead roles. Tamannaah plays a junk coach Jwala Reddy. The makers have already announced that the Sampath Nandi-directed film Sitramar will hit theaters on April 2, 2021.

The makers have started promotional activities and now the title song of Sittermeyer starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia will be released on March 3 at 9:46 am. The news has been confirmed by the makers by sharing a poster and a post on the microblogging page.

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen wearing a jersey and sports shoes in the first poster of the film released in the third week of December last year. He had a whistle in his throat and a serious look on his face. The first look poster also gave a glimpse of other girls who are part of their team. Sources say that she undergoes a body change and bends the basics of the game to do justice to her character.

The upcoming film Sitimaar is produced by Srinivas Chithuri and also stars Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead role.