Gospel singer, Osinachi Nawachukuo has passed away

Osinachi Nwachuku sang mostly in Igbo and was famous for Prospa Ochimana’s hit song ‘Ekvume’, released in 2017.

by Kehinde Okevo

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachuku has passed away after battling an unknown illness for a few months.

The Niche gathered that the talented singer died on Friday evening, April 8, 2022, in a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

Osinachi, who sang mostly in Igbo, was famous for Prospa Ochimana’s hit song ‘Ekvume’, released in 2017.

Late Osinachi Navachukavu

The great worshiper also starred in some of the hit songs such as Pastor Paul Enenche’s ‘Nara Ekele’ and Emma’s ‘You Know Day You’ll Play’.

His last release was in…