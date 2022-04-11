Got One Call Wrong Not Sending Riyan Parag Ahead Of Rassie van der Dussen- Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, has opened up on the decision of demoting Riyan Parag in the batting order against Lucknow Supergiants on Sunday. In what proved to be a thriller of an encounter in IPL 2022 between Rajasthan and Lucknow, the Royals came out on top with a 3-run victory against the Supergiants in Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rookie Kuldeep Sen was handed the massive responsibility of defending 15 runs in the last over as he faced Marcus Stoinis who took the RR bowlers to the cleaners in the last two overs. Sen outfoxed Stoinis with deliveries in the slot that the Australian all-rounder was unable to connect with his large hoicks.

Requiring 14 off the last 5 balls, Sen bowled three dots which…