GoT prequel House of the Dragon release date announced

What fans are eagerly waiting for game of Thrones prequel house of dragons Now’s a release date with some new cast photos!

HBO teased fans about the new series last October and has just announced that the series will arrive in Australia on August 22 of this year.

It will be available on Binge and Foxtel, where you can download . You can also watch all the previous seasons of game of Thrones If you need a refresher.

The much-awaited series takes place 200 years before the events game of Thrones And will span the summit of the Targaryen Empire in Westeros in episode 10.

It would follow the events leading up to and around the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that broke out between the Targaryens who had succeeded to the Iron Throne.

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith,…